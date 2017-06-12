Warriors defeat Cleveland in five games, win NBA title

OAKLAND, Calif. – There will be no three-one stun this year in the NBA Finals.

Monday, the Warriors beat Cleveland 129-120 to win the best of seven series in five games and claim the NBA championship. It’s the second title in three years for Golden State.

The Cavaliers, who erased a three-games-to-one series deficit to win the NBA championship last season, staved off elimination by beating Golden State 137-116 in Friday’s game four. But LeBron James’ team couldn’t find any more magic against the high-powered Warriors.