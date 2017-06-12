Virginia Beach Public School Class of 2017 offered over $87M in scholarship

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Graduating seniors at Virginia Beach City Public Schools have been offered a record amount of $87,487,335 in scholarships and have accepted $58,045,518 so far.

It’s the highest scholarship amount of any VBCPS graduating class, exceeding amounts offered to the Class of 2017 by $10.6 million and amounts accepted by $8.2 million.

The amount is more than double the $43.2 million in scholarships offered five years ago to the Class of 2012.

“We join our students’ families in celebrating all of our graduating seniors’ hard work, which has not only led to their acceptance to colleges and universities nationwide but also earned them these incredible financial opportunities,” said Dr. Aaron Spence, VBCPS superintendent. “Being offered a record $87 million in scholarships demonstrates the Class of 2017’s commitment to excellence in academics, activities and athletics, and we know our graduates will continue to make the division proud in their future endeavors.”