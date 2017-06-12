Virginia Beach kid recognized for helping save aunt’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach kid is being credited, and recognized, for saving his aunt's life last month.

On May 16, 4-year-old Grayson Buchanan noticed his aunt was having seizures and needed immediate medical attention.

He quickly took action getting in contact with a family friend, who dialed 911.

"I said ‘wake up’ and I opened the door," Buchana told News 3.

Luckily, his aunt was able to recover and is doing fine today.

The first responders sent to assist said had it not been for Grayson’s quick response, things could have turned out badly.

“I think the outcome may not have been very well for the great aunt. Nobody can tell for sure but it wasn’t looking very well for her at that point," Virginia Beach Fire Department Captain Wayne Black said.

In honor of his actions, the Virginia Beach Fire Department recognized Buchanan Monday.

He was given a personal tour of the VBFD Engine Company 5, where he reunited with the firefighters that responded to the emergency call.

“For 4-year-old, that’s pretty extraordinary to be able to a telephone to be able to initiate a 9-1-1 call through the neighbor," Captain Black said.

He was also awarded a certificate.

Fire officials said Grayson's story is a great reminder for parents to teacher their children how to use the phone.