VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two adults and three children are receiving assistance from the Red Cross after a house fire.

The fire was in the 500 block of Peregrine Street in the Northridge section of the city, fire officials said.

Units saw light smoke coming from the building when they arrived around 2 p.m.

The fire was under control 2:15 p.m.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

There were no injuries reported.