Suffolk crash causes vehicle to flip, cross over guardrail

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man was sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Route 58 at Bob Foeller Drive.

The call came in Monday at 11:30 a.m.

According to police, a Chevrolet pick-up truck abruptly changed lanes and hit the other vehicle, causing it flip and cross over the guardrail into the tree line.

The driver of the vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to Sentara Obici Hospital for treatment. The driver of the pick-up was not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.