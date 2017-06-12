Redskins set to announce changes to personnel department

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – For the first time since firing general manager Scot McCloughan in March, the Redskins will have some stability in their front office.

Washington is holding a press conference Tuesday morning at Redskins Park to “discuss changes to personnel department”.

Team president Bruce Allen spearheaded the team’s draft and offseason signings. Allen joined the Redskins as Executive Vice President/General Manager in 2009, but transitioned to the role of president in 2014 and hired McCloughan as GM in January 2015.