Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Goodbye 90s, hello storms

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Soon we will say goodbye to the 90s and goodbye to our dry weather. We are tracking milder and wetter weather on the way as we head through the work week and into the Fathers Day weekend.

But Tuesday will be another hot and sunny day with high temperatures in the lower 90s and just a 10% chance for afternoon storms.

But a backdoor cold front will move in from the north by Wednesday afternoon. That will bring us a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms, and will keep temperatures in the upper 80s for most of us.

By Thursday we will really feel the effects of that cold front with near-normal highs in the low-to-mid 80s. A few afternoon storms are possible, possibly even severe weather.

And then we move into a stormy weather pattern as another cold front arrives. From Friday through the weekend, we can expect high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s with a 40-50% chance of storms popping up.

Father’s Day itself is looking hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, with a 40% chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1995 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Bertie, Chowan, Hertford, Northampton Co

