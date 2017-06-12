Norfolk tattoo shop to offer flash tattoos benefiting Norfolk Animal Care Center

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Animal Care Center is partnering with Fuzion Ink Tattoo for “Tats for Tails,” a fundraiser and mini-block party.

The event is on July 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Fuzion Ink Tattoo’s shop on 729 Granby Street.

Attendees will be able to choose a design from one of several custom flash sheets prepared for the event on a first come, first serve basis.

Tattoo costs will vary from $50 to $100 per piece. Anyone who wants to have more detailed work or schedule an appointment through Sunday, July 9 will receive the same deal. A portion of the proceeds will go directly to the Norfolk Animal Care Center.

But the event doesn’t end there! There will be a mini-block party in the parking lot directly across from the studio. In case you don’t want to make the permanent commitment of a tattoo, there will be temporary tattoos and henna tattoos available.

For those bringing their canine companions, Muddy Paws will be doing dog tattoos and Give Treat Love will also be on hand with their gourmet dog treats.

Musician Joe Heilman will be playing live music throughout the evening.

There will also be craft beers from Coelacanth and Bearded Birth Brewery. Bodacious Pizza will be selling food at the event.

Bearded Bird Brewing, a sponsor of the event, will have live music inside their brewery next door to the tattoo parlor. They will donate $1 a pint to benefit the NACC.