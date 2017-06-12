Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny and hot again today
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Another day with sunshine and heat… Temperatures will start near 70 this morning with plenty of sunshine. A few clouds will mix in this afternoon with highs returning to the low 90s. It will feel more like the mid 90s with the extra humidity. Southwest winds will continue today, 5 to 10 mph this morning and 5 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Tomorrow will look (and feel) a lot like today. Sunshine with a few clouds, highs in the low 90s, feeling more like the mid 90s. Cooler air will move in for the second half of the week but rain and storm chances will go up. Clouds will build in on Wednesday with showers and storms by the late afternoon and evening. The chance for showers and storms will linger for the end of the work week and into the weekend with highs in the 80s.
Today: A Few Clouds, Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10
Weather & Health
Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)
UV Index: 10 (Very High)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Very High
Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time
Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
June 12th
1995 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Bertie, Chowan, Hertford, Northampton Co
