Man robs Jr. Market in Ocean View at knifepoint

NORFOLK, Va. – A man holding a knife robbed the Jr. Market in Ocean View Saturday morning.

Surveillance video shows the man going into the market at 3601 East Ocean View Avenue around 8 a.m.

The man pulled out a large knife and demanded money from the employee. The clerk complied and the robber ran out of the store with the cash.

The employee was the only person in the store. He was not hurt.

The robber is described as a black man around 5’7” tall, weighing roughly 170 pounds, wearing a white and black sweatshirt turned inside out and black jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.