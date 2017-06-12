× Homes without water after line breaks inside Windsor Woods neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Several homes may still be without water Monday morning after a water main break overnight.

Virginia Beach officials tell News 3 it happened after 11 Sunday night. The water main break is in the area of S. Plaza Trail and Windsor Gate and homes in the neighborhood may have no water or may have low pressure as crews work to make the repairs.

Right now officials do not know what caused the break.

