First Warning Traffic – Road closure in Virginia Beach and more road work planned for Monday
VIRGINIA BEACH: South Plaza Trail closed all day between Windsor Gate Rd and Windsor Oaks Blvd, road collapsed due to water main break.
–
CHESAPEAKE:
RT 168 BYPASS SINGLE LANE CLOSURE Rt 168 Bypass Bridge over the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal
Sunday, June 11 – Wednesday, June 14, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (northbound)
Maintenance work will require a single lane closure on the Rt 168 Bypass Bridge over the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal overnight June 4-7 (southbound) and June 11-14 (northbound) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.
BAINBRIDGE BLVD CLOSURE Bainbridge Blvd at Triple Decker Bridge (S Military Hwy)
Monday, June 5 through Monday, June 26
Repair work to the Triple Decker Bridge will require the full closure of Bainbridge Blvd at S Military Hwy starting on Monday, June 5 through Monday, June 26. A detour will be marked. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.
–
VIRGINIA BEACH:
Laskin Road closure between Birdneck Road and Bayway Place beginning Wednesday, June 14, 2017.
The work will include milling, paving and pavement marking work, and will also include structural repairs and maintenance on the east and west bound spans on the bridge.
The work on the Laskin Road bridge, in both the east/west bound lanes, will take place Wednesday, June 14, through August 4, 2017, from 9 am. – 3 pm., Monday through Friday.
Any weekend work, if needed, will be from 7 am. – 5 pm.
–
ERT WEEKLY MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNELS Friday, June 9 to Friday, June 16
I-264 West: Alternating lane closures June 13-14 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning inside the Downtown Tunnel.
U.S. 58 West: Single lane closure June 12 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
U.S. 58 West: Single lane closure June 15 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 16 until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 19.
–
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT June 11-17
-
-
- I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
- Segment I:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west June 11-16, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255).
- Alternating single-lane closures on Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105) between the I-64 on- and off-ramps on June 13-16, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Segment II:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) June 11-15, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
- There are long-term traffic patterns with one lane of traffic remaining open in each direction on Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpasses.
- The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) and Colonial Parkway.
- Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.
- I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Eastbound June 11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Westbound June 11-15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel:
- Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Southbound June 13 and June 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- I-64 High Rise Bridge, Chesapeake: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Westbound June 11-14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
- June 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The nights of June 13-15 are rain dates in case weather delays work on June 12.
- June 13-15 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project: Single-lane closure on the outside lanes of I-264 eastbound under I-64 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- June 13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures, dual-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Westbound single-lane closures June 11-15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Granby Street and ending before 4th View Street.
- Eastbound single-lane closures June 12-15 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past 4th View Street and ending near Bay Avenue.
- Westbound single-lane closures June 14-15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting near the I-264 Interchange and ending before Northampton Boulevard.
- I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Single-lane closures and dual-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Eastbound dual-lane closures June 11-15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Mercury Boulevard and the I-664 Interchange.
- Westbound single-lane closures June 16 from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. and June 17 from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. starting past Woodland Road and ending near Armistead Avenue.
- I-564 Intermodal Connector Project:
- Dual-lane closures on Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) in both directions between Greenbrier Avenue and 90th Street as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- June 12-17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- June 12-15 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closures on I-564 Eastbound June 12-13 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Single-lane closures I-564 Westbound June 12-17 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.
- Dual-lane closures on Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) in both directions between Greenbrier Avenue and 90th Street as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures and dual-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Westbound dual-lane closures June 11-15 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting past Granby Street and ending near Hampton Boulevard.
- Westbound single-lane closure June 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Runway Tunnel.
- I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east:
- June 11-15 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- June 16 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- June 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Southbound single-lane closure June 16-17 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. between Warwick Boulevard and Terminal Avenue in Newport News.
- Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east:
- I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Suffolk:
- Alternating lane closures across all lanes southbound between the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel and College Drive as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Ramp closures as follows. Only one ramp will be closed at a time, and no two sequential on or off-ramps along I-664 will be closed at the same time. Detours will be in place:
- On/off-ramps at I-664 south and Dock Landing Road (Exit 12) will be closed June 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- On/off-ramps at I-664 south and VA-164/Route 17 (Exit 9/9-A/9-B) will be closed June 12-13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- On/off-ramps at I-664 south and Pughsville Road (Exit 10) will be closed June 13-14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- On/off-ramps at I-664 south and Portsmouth Boulevard (Exit 11-A/11-B) will be closed June 13 and June 15 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- On/off-ramps at I-664 north and VA-164/Route 17 (Exit 10) will be closed June 11 and June 13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- On/off-ramps at I-664 north and College Drive (Exit 8-A/8-B) will be closed June 12 and June 14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- On/off-ramps at I-664 north and Pughsville Road (Exit 10) will be closed June 15 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows:
- June 12-16 from 7 a.m. to noon.
- I-95 Bridge Replacement over the Meherrin River, Greensville County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Southbound June 12-15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting near Exit 12 (Route 301) and ending before Exit 8 (Route 301).
- Portsmouth Boulevard, Portsmouth: Single-lane closure westbound at the off-ramp from I-264 west as follows:
- June 12-16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- South Military Highway, Chesapeake: Single-lane closures in both directions near the I-464 Interchange as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- June 14-18 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures June 11-17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.
- I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
-