Code Enforcement condemns 2nd-story deck that collapsed at Virginia Beach home 

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A second-story deck that collapsed Sunday off a home on Duke of York Quay has been condemned.

Housing Code Administrator for Virginia Beach, Wells Freed, tells News 3 it must now be replaced, repaired or removed.

Police say 20 people were on the deck when it collapsed. Seven were injured and four had to be taken to the hospital.

Freed says it appears the deck separated from the board that attaches the deck to the home.

Code enforcement officers don't believe the number of people had an impact, but they are looking into possible deterioration.

"Deck maintenance is something you want to be vigilant about," said Troy Pappas, Owner of Safe House Property Inspections.

It's unclear when the homeowners last inspected the deck that collapsed but the city and Pappas recommend yearly inspections for decks and balconies.

"They weather. They're exposed to the elements all the time so they do need some tender loving care," said Pappas. "We're looking at the structural integrity of the deck looking at the connections in the condition of the wood and safety hazards along the railings stairs and things like that."

Pappas says generally his inspectors find wood rot because of the moisture that furniture and other items found on a deck can hold.

He says a fix should only be a couple hundred dollars.

