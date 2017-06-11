I-64 EB in James City County near Lee Hall closed due to crash

Portion of Westbound Shore Drive closed due to fatal single car crash

Posted 8:55 pm, June 11, 2017, by , Updated at 09:26PM, June 11, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A portion of Shore Drive is closed to drivers as police investigate a fatal single vehicle crash.

The incident occurred just before 7 P.M. Sunday evening.

Officials say a vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.

Shortly after, the driver was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

According to Virginia Beach Police, Westbound Shore Drive is closed between Fort Story and First Landing State Park.

Police expect the closure to last until 10:00 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation, stay with News 3 for more updates.

 