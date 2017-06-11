I-64 EB in James City County near Lee Hall closed due to crash

Man dies after motorcycle strikes utility pole in Hampton

Posted 9:05 pm, June 11, 2017, by , Updated at 09:00PM, June 11, 2017

Hampton, Va. —  A Hampton man is dead after his motorcycle strikes a utility pole.

This happened in the area of Todds Lane and Winchester Drive just before 7 P.M. Sunday evening.

The driver of that motorcycle has been identified as 69-year-old Dennis Hoefakker.

Officials say Hoefakker was traveling eastbound on Todds Lane near the intersection of Winchester Drive when his motorcycle ran off the road, and into a utility pole.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Hampton Police are currently investigating the cause of this crash.