Newport News, Va. — Motorist are advised to avoid the Lee Hall area on I-64 eastbound, due to a crash involving a motorcyclist and tractor trailer.

This happened just before 7 P.M. Saturday evening.

All eastbound lanes near mile marker 246 are closed, motorist should expect major delays.

A detour has been setup at the Lee Hall exit.

Officials say the motorcyclist has what appears to be serious injuries

