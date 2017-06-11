× First Warning Forecast: Tracking hot and sunny weather

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking the 90s in your First Warning Forecast. Get ready for more hot weather!

Expect a mild night in store with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s overnight under mostly clear skies.

It’s going to be another hot day to start the work week. Highs in the lower 90s with winds out of the southwest. Grab the sunscreen and drink plenty of fluids if you are going to be outside. Conditions are looking dry with plenty of sunshine. Looks like it’ll be another hot day with highs in the 90s for Tuesday.

Wednesday is looking dry for at least half of the day. There is a chance for some late-day showers and storms. Just a slight chance at this point. Better chances for showers and storms come on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be closer to normal, with highs in the low and mid 80s.

Overnight: Clear with lows near 70. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. A bit more humid. Highs in the lower 90s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear and mild. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.