Coast Guard searching for missing teen off Emerald Isle, North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Coast Guard crews and locals are searching for a missing teen in the 7900 block of Emerald Isle Sunday morning.

Watchstanders were notified around 8 p.m. Saturday that a 17-year-old was reportedly seen getting into the water and not resurfacing off Emerald Isle Beach.

The Coast Guard Cutter Sheerwater, a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water (SPC-SW) crew from Station Emerald Isle, a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Fort Macon, and a Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City launched and searched throughout the night.

“Coast Guard crews and Emerald Isle locals are searching the beach and surrounding areas in the hope of locating the young man,” said LT David Herndon, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector North Carolina. “We ask anyone with information related to the search to call the Sector North Carolina Command Center at 1-910-362-4015.”