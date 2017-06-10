× Two arrested at anti-Sharia law protest in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police say two participants in a protest against Sharia Law were arrested Saturday for assault and disorderly conduct.

The protest start at Mt. Trashmore around 3 p.m. and, according to police, was largely a ‘quiet display of individuals expressing their First Amendment rights’.

The Virginia Beach event was part of a national effort organized by ACT for America to protest against Islamic law some call a threat to American freedoms. Critics say these protests are anti-Muslim and distorting the religion.