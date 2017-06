Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's Locker Room, Adam Winkler analyzes the Redskins' new offensive staff, specifically the team's play caller. Plus, a pair of player with local ties try to work their way up the depth chart with the Minnesota Vikings.

Also, Wink takes a ride at the rodeo, as the Khedive Shriners host their annual championship rodeo in Chesapeake.