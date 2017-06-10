× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking hot and dry weather over the next few days. Grab the sunscreen!

High pressure will control our weather through midweek, which means we can expect warm temperatures and dry conditions. If you thought today was warm, just wait until Sunday. Temperatures will warm to the 90s.

Expect mostly clear skies and temperatures falling into the upper 60s to near 70 as we start the day on Sunday. Temperatures will warm quickly on Sunday. We’ll continue with winds out of the southwest, which will help bring in the warm air. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s for many of us. Conditions look to remain dry.

We’re tracking even warmer temperatures for Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the lower 90s, with plenty of sunshine. It will start to feel a bit more humid as well. The 90s look to hang on through Wednesday, with temperatures falling to the mid and upper 80s for Thursday. We’re tracking some unsettled weather for the end of the work week, so a shower and storm is not out of the question.

Be sure to keep yourself hydrated over these next couple of days!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows near 70. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny and hot. Highs in the lower 90s for many of us. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. A bit more humid. Highs in the lower 90s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

