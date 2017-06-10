Newport News Firefighters investigating the cause of house fire

Newport News, Va. — Newport News Firefighters are trying to figure out what caused a single story home to go up in flames.

This happened in the 900 block of West Russel Court just after 9 P.M. Saturday Night.

When fire crews arrived, they were met by flames coming from the front of the home.

They were able to bring the fire under control 30 minutes later.

Officials say no one was hurt during the incident.

The American Red Cross is assisting two adults and one child after the fire.

Right now, crews are investigating what caused the incident.