Man robs credit union in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Authorities are investigating after a man robbed the First Advantage Federal Credit Union in the 200 block of Commons Way.

It happened on Saturday around 1 p.m.

The man walked into the bank and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police describe the robber as a black male, about six feet tall with a slender build.

He was wearing khaki pants, black high-top sneakers, a collared long sleeve dress shirt with blue and white stripes, a Redskins beanie hat and a black face mask and glasses.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.