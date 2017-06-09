Virginia Navy license plate to benefit Sailors, Marines

NORFOLK, Va. – A retired Navy pharmacist is working to help drivers show their Navy pride through a Virginia license plate.

Roger Hirsh has been working to gain approval for a Navy plate for Virginia drivers.

“I noticed in the parking lot that there were several cars with Army and Coast Guard plates. But, after a little research, I discovered there isn’t an option to get a Navy plate for your car in Virginia,” Hirsh explained.

He’s worked with the DMV, the Navy Trademark Office and a state legislative sponsor, but he needs help from Virginians to make the license plates a reality.

Hirsh must receive 450 prepaid orders for the plate no later than September 1. The plates will cost $25 annual, or $35 for personalized plates.

Once the 450 paid applications have been received, Del. S. Chris Jones will introduce a bill at the January 2018 session of the Virginia General Assembly.

If the bill passes, the governor will sign the bill in March and it will become a law in July. The plate could be on cars and motorcycles driving in Virginia by the end of 2018.

“Buying a Navy plate enables you to show your Navy spirit and help your Shipmates,” Hirsh said.

After the initial 1,000 plates are sold, $15 of every purchase will be a donated to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.

“When I’m driving and I see a Navy plate, I will know that someone stood up for the Navy and was able to contribute to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society in the process,” Hirsh said.

Click here to complete the application. If you have any questions, email navy.plate.va@gmail.com.