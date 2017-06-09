Virginia Beach man wins $1 million lottery prize

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach man had a lottery ticket worth $1 million in a drawer for five months…and he didn’t know it!

Aubrey Barbour bought the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket while he was visiting his family in Lynchburg for Thanksgiving.

He purchased the ticket at 3732 Campbell Avenue when he stopped to get gas for the trip home.

One January 1, his ticket was one of three top prize winners drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

He put the ticket in the drawer and forgot about it. Finally, while he was looking for his checkbook, he stumbled across the ticket.

“Something just told me to go check it,” he said.

When he found out he won, he couldn’t believe it.

“I think I’m dreaming,” he said while filling out his claim form.

The other two top prize winners in the January 1 drawing were bought in Richmond and Bristow.

Mr. Barbour said he has no immediate plans for the winnings.