PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Officers are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Hoover Street and Oak Street.

The call came in Friday at 9:36 p.m.

According to police, a man was shot in his upper body.

Medics took him to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not say the severity of the victim’s injuries.

If you have any information that may help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.