Norfolk man’s car stolen then lit on fire; flames damage two other cars

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a Norfolk man’s car was stolen and then lit on fire Tuesday.

Clay Hartman owns the car that was stolen. He says the Jeep had been parked in his neighbor’s driveway. He hadn’t noticed it was missing until police called him after it was set on fire.

According to Hartman, investigators believe the thieves were after his tires and rims, a value of a couple hundred dollars. Now instead of dealing just dealing with a theft, he and two others are without cars.

According to police, Hartman’s car was driven several miles to an apartment parking lot in Ocean View. It was parked in between two cars. When it was lit on fire, the two surrounding cars were also severely damaged.

At this time police have not made any arrests and do not have any suspect information. If you have any information that can help police find who is responsible take action and call the Crime Line.