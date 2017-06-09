× Norfolk home invasion leads to shooting, leaves one dead

NORFOLK, Va. – One person is dead after a home invasion leads to a shooting at the Breezy Point Apartments in Norfolk.

Norfolk dispatchers received several calls about a gunshot disturbance in the 8600 block of Glen Myrtle Avenue. When police arrived on scene they said they found a man outside the Breezy Point Apartments who had been shot.

The man died on scene.

Norfolk Police said their preliminary investigation shows the shooting may have stemmed from a home invasion. As police continue to investigate they are asking for the public’s help. If you know anything, take action and call the Norfolk Crimeline at 1-888-LOCK U UP.