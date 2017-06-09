× Mother was getting a phone for suspects before they shot and killed her

Norfolk, Va. – New details uncovered about a mother who was gunned down in her Norfolk home.

It’s been 6 months and no one has been charged.

38 year-old Charlene Ryals mother said she had just retired from the military but was shot to death two months later.

Her 9 year-old son in the house.

Ryals would have turned 39 years-old June 4th.

The veteran who worked as a nurse was looking forward to a new chapter in her life.

“We had plans for the family and we didn’t get a chance to enjoy her after 20 years of serving our country,” said Teresa Campbell said, “to come home and to have something tragic like this happen to you, I can’t describe my feelings right now.”

Campbell said Ryals just retired in October but police got called to her home on December 4th.

New court records show that she was shot multiple times, her 9 year-old son was home and called 911.

The suspects knocked at her door and asked to use the phone and when Ryals turned her back another suspect pushed their way in and shot the victim, according to the court documents.

Records state there were three of them and they were all wearing masks.

Her mom is now left struggling to understand why this happened.

“I keep a smile on the outside but it’s tearing me and my family up on the inside because we don’t know anything. Why would somebody come in?” said Campbell.

She left behind two children and a family who now mourns and hopes for answers.

“We are reaching out to the community now so if you know anything please contact the Norfolk Police Department,” said Campbell, “She was the most helpful person there was. If anybody needed anything she would give them her shirt off her back.”

Campbell praised the military for the help they provided her family after her daughter’s murder.

She is now raising her daughter’s son.