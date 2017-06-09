Man taken to hospital with serious injuries in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police and Fire & Rescue crews responded to a two vehicle crash.

It happened Friday evening in the 5000 block of Bennetts Pasture Road at the intersection of Pintail Drive in the Schooner Cove neighborhood.

The call came in at 9:22 p.m.

According to police, a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling towards Bridge Road when the driver crossed over the lane, over corrected and then hit the passenger side of a Ford Expedition.

Fire & Rescue crews had to cut the driver of the Jetta out of the car. He was the only person in the car at the time. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were not injured.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.