Khedive Shrine hosts annual championship rodeo in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – It’s rodeo weekend in Chesapeake.

Friday and Saturday, the Khedive Shriners present their 2017 rodeo at the Khedive Shrine. Proceeds from the annual event benefit the Khedive Shrine, a chapter focused on making a difference in the lives of local children. The professional rodeo is put on by the Southern Rodeo Association.

The professional rodeo show begins at 7:30pm Friday and Saturday night. Gates open at 5:00. Tickets can be purchased at KhediveShrine.org.

Shriners International is a fraternity with nearly 200 temples (chapters) in several countries and thousands of clubs around the world. Shriners International also supports Shriners Hospitals for Children, a health system of 22 locations.