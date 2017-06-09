× First Warning Traffic – Friday traffic alerts, Waterside Dr closed and lanes closures this weekend.

NORFOLK:

Waterside Dr closed 10:00 AM on Thursday through Midnight on Sunday for Harborfest. Parking garages remain open.

ERT WEEKLY MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNELS Friday, June 9 to Friday, June 16

*****The Midtown Tunnel East will remain open this weekend for Norfolk Harborfest. *****

I-264 West: Alternating lane closures June 13-14 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning inside the Downtown Tunnel.

U.S. 58 West: Single lane closure June 12 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 West: Single lane closure June 15 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 16 until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 19.

CHESAPEAKE:

RT 168 BYPASS SINGLE LANE CLOSURE Rt 168 Bypass Bridge over the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal

Sunday, June 11 – Wednesday, June 14, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (northbound)

Maintenance work will require a single lane closure on the Rt 168 Bypass Bridge over the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal overnight June 4-7 (southbound) and June 11-14 (northbound) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.

BAINBRIDGE BLVD CLOSURE Bainbridge Blvd at Triple Decker Bridge (S Military Hwy)

Monday, June 5 through Monday, June 26

Repair work to the Triple Decker Bridge will require the full closure of Bainbridge Blvd at S Military Hwy starting on Monday, June 5 through Monday, June 26. A detour will be marked. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.

VIRGINIA BEACH:

Laskin Road closure between Birdneck Road and Bayway Place beginning Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

The work will include milling, paving and pavement marking work, and will also include structural repairs and maintenance on the east and west bound spans on the bridge.

The work on the Laskin Road bridge, in both the east/west bound lanes, will take place Wednesday, June 14, through August 4, 2017, from 9 am. – 3 pm., Monday through Friday.

Any weekend work, if needed, will be from 7 am. – 5 pm.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES June 4-10

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes on I-664 south from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue in Newport News as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closures June 10 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Dual-lane closures on Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) in both directions between Greenbrier Avenue and 90 th Street as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: June 5-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single-lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures on I-564 Eastbound June 5-10 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Single-lane closures I-564 Westbound June 5-10 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.



I-664 Northbound, Hampton: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp to I-64 east. One lane will remain open at all times: June 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-664 Southbound, Suffolk: Full ramp closures at three ramps at Exit 9 leading to the Route 164/Route 17 Interchange. Only one ramp will be closed at a time, and detours will be in place: June 9 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 10 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

