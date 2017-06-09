× First Warning Forecast: Dry and mild evening on tap

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking the 90s with plenty of sunshine.

Looks like a wonderful evening in store! Expect clear to partly cloudy skies with temperatures falling into the low and mid 60s overnight.

It’s going to be an excellent weekend for all the events going on! Saturday will be warmer with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds look to be light. Another dry and sunny day on tap for Sunday with many locations reaching the 90 degree mark.

The 90s and dry conditions continue into the workweek. You can expect highs in the lower 90s Monday through Wednesday, with very low chances for rain. Thursday is looking partly cloudy with highs falling into the upper 80s. Looks like we could see our first chance for some showers and storms on Friday. Right now, we’re giving it a 30 percent chance. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s.

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Even Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

