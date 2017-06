Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Thanks to more traffic, less attention, the heat, and teen drivers, we are now entering what AAA calls the 100 deadliest days of the year.

We talk with Georjeane Blumling, PhD of AAA Tidewater about the causes of teen crashes, the law, and what parents can do.

Find out more at TeenDriving.AAA.com

