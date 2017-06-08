Virginia Beach names interim fire chief

Virginia Beach, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department has named 28-year-veteran David Hutcheson as their interim fire chief.

Chief Hutcheson held several positions with the fire department over his career, including Public Information Officer, District Chief, and Operations Deputy Chief.

The interim fire chief has represented the Virginia Beach Fire Department in many large scale events such as the Oklahoma Federal Building Bombing, and the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

Hutchenson is a graduate of Hampton University and the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer Program.

He takes over for former fire chief Steven Cover, who is now the Deputy City Manager of Public Safety for Virginia Beach.