Virginia Beach middle schools to shift start and end times next year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Middle schools in Virginia Beach will be starting and ending at different times next school year, the school division announced Thursday.

The schools will shift 10 minutes. Under the new schedule middle schools will start at 9:30 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Currently, middle schools begin at 9:20 a.m. and end at 3:50 p.m.

VBPS said the change will help alleviate transportation challenges and delays by building in more time between elementary school and middle school arrival and dismissal times.

Start times at Old Donation School (grades 2-8) will now be at 8:35 a.m. with dismissal at 3:30 p.m.

Bayside Sixth-Grade Campus will now arrive at 9 a.m. and will dismiss at 3:35 p.m.

Click here for more information.