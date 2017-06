WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two Metro Police officers and a pedestrian were reportedly struck by a vehicle Thursday night, according to DCW50.

There is no word on the condition of the officers or the pedestrian, DCW50 said.

There is one person in custody and the vehicle has been recovered, according to Metro police PIO Officer Hugh Carew.

Scene at Columbia/18th NW. Two MPD bicycle cops and a pedestrian hit. Witnesses say driver taken away in ambulance in handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/YoaO7150HX — Cam Thompson DCW50 (@CamThompsonDC) June 9, 2017

Download the News 3 app for updates.