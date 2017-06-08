Peninsula Health District looking for dog who bit person

Newport News, Va. — Health Officials are looking for a black, grey, and white dog, possibly a Siberian Husky, that bit a person Thursday morning.

This happened at a bus stop near the intersection of Tear Drop Lane and Woodhaven Drive in Newport News.

If the dog is not found, the victim may have to endure post exposure shots for the prevention of rabies.

Once the dog is found, it won’t be taken from its owner but placed on in-home confinement for a 10-day period.

Anyone who has seen an animal that fits this description is asked to contact the Peninsula Health District at 757-594-7340.

After hours, you are asked to contact the Newport News Animal Control at 757-595-7387.