Norfolk Public Schools to hold job fair

Norfolk, Va. — The department of human resources for Norfolk Public Schools will hold a job fair this Saturday at the Central Administration Building.

The facility is located in the 800 block of East City Hall Avenue, the career fair will be held on the 9th floor of the building.

Some of the job opportunities include:

School Bus Drivers

School Bus Assistants

Electrician III

School Nutrition Truck Driver

Teacher Assistant Substitutes

School Nutrition Assistants

School Security Officer Substitutes

Electronics Technician II

Custodians

Substitute Custodian

If you’re interested in applying for a position, visit the Norfolk Public Schools Human Resources webpage at http://www.npsk12.com/hr and complete an application online prior to Saturday’s job fair.

Applicants should make sure they’re dressed for on-the-spot interviews, bring two forms of identification and any other credentials or supporting documentation necessary for making employment determinations.