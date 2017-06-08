Norfolk Public Schools to hold job fair

Norfolk, Va. — The department of human resources for Norfolk Public Schools will hold a job fair this Saturday at the Central Administration Building.
The facility is located in the 800 block of East City Hall Avenue, the career fair will be held on the 9th floor of the building.
Some of the job opportunities include:
- School Bus Drivers
- School Bus Assistants
- Electrician III
- School Nutrition Truck Driver
- Teacher Assistant Substitutes
- School Nutrition Assistants
- School Security Officer Substitutes
- Electronics Technician II
- Custodians
- Substitute Custodian
If you’re interested in applying for a position, visit the Norfolk Public Schools Human Resources webpage at http://www.npsk12.com/hr and complete an application online prior to Saturday’s job fair.
Applicants should make sure they’re dressed for on-the-spot interviews, bring two forms of identification and any other credentials or supporting documentation necessary for making employment determinations.