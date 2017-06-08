Norfolk-based USCAA announces inaugural Legacy, Hall of Fame inductees

NORFOLK, Va. (USCAA media relations) – The United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) will open its Hall of Fame at its national headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia on June 11th and has released its inaugural Legacy and USCAA Hall of Fame inductees for the 2017-2018 year. Among the Hall of Fame inductees is Bill Casto, a Williamsburg resident who serves as CEO of the USCAA and spent 15 years as Director of Athletics at The Apprentice School in Newport News.

The USCAA Hall of Fame will be located at the USCAA National Office Headquarters in Downtown Norfolk. The digital Hall of Fame will be the centerpiece to a brand-new wall mural that will depict the history of the association. It will be open to the public and available from 10 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday. Admission is free. Donations to the hall of fame may be made payable to the USCAA and are tax-deductible.

The Hall of Fame dinner and ceremony will be held at The Main in Downtown Norfolk June 11, 2017 at 6PM. Local sports legend, Jack Ankerson, will lead the evening’s festivities, which includes an opening reception, followed by dinner and inductions of fourteen members, ten legacy members and four USCAA Hall of Fame inductees. Each inductee’s recognition will be commemorated with a hall of fame ring and plaque.

2017 Legacy Hall of Fame Inductees

Del Noble | Bio

Credited for founding the organization in 1966, Noble served as the first commissioner for the National Little College Athletic Association. Noble also accumulated nearly 500 wins as a men’s college basketball coach, spending time at the Midland College of Commerce and Ohio State at Marion.

Charles Trafton | Bio

Trafton was a stellar athlete, playing AAA baseball before entering college athletics as an administrator. He led Oakland City College to several men’s basketball national championship appearances and captured a national title in 1981. After serving as the NLCAA secretary in the early 1980’s, Trafton became the second commissioner of NLCAA.

Gary Zane | Bio

Zane dedicated more than 30 years to Unity College in Maine. Not only was he instrumental in serving the association and the Yankee Small College Conference, he is also winningest coach in his school’s history with more 200 in his career as a basketball and soccer coach. Additionally, Zane was instrumental in the transition from NSCAA to USCAA, serving as the association’s eligibility chairman for northeast schools.

Jerry Jones | Bio

Of the multiple honors he earned in his 42 years as an educator and coach, Jones’ national championship in 2000 at Kansas Wesleyan was the pinnacle of his career. As an athletic director at Kansas Wesleyan, Jones also experienced success, overseeing national championships in women’s volleyball, women’s basketball, women’s cross-country, soccer, baseball, and basketball.

Garth Pleasant | Bio

A long-standing contributor and supporter to the USCAA, Pleasant has accumulated numerous accolades in his time at Rochester College in Michigan. He collected 720 wins as a men’s basketball coach and has been named to the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan Hall of Fame, North Oakland Baseball Federation Hall of Fame, and been a recipient of four National Coach of the year awards (NSCAA, USCAA). Pleasant has also served on the Board of Directors for 10 years and spent 4 years as president.

Paul Conrad | Bio

Conrad left his mark in a small town in northwest Colorado. He was the athletic director, men’s basketball, and baseball coach at Colorado Northwestern Community College. He holds the most wins of any coach in the history of the school, and was inducted into the Colorado Dugout Club in 2013.

Kenny Moorer | Bio

Kenny Moorer spent 32 years at Florida College from 1981 to 2013 with most of that time being involved in every area of athletics. In addition to serving on the Board of Directors for the National Small College Athletic Association and USCAA, Moorer coached men’s basketball for eight years and started the women’s basketball program in 2010. He was awarded the USCAA Commissioner’s Award for his service in 2007.

Tom Hughes | Bio

Hughes spent several years as a coach and athletic director in the NSCAA and USCAA. He led Kansas Wesleyan to back-to-back NSCAA National Championships in 1996 and 1997 and was named the NSCAA Volleyball Coach of the Year in 1997. Hughes went on to lead the advancement of Wentworth Military College, another USCAA member.

Dave Lipp | Bio

Known for his 5 men’s basketball national championships and 13 national championship appearances, Coach Lipp is NCU’s all-time wins leader with 438 victories, holding a .639 career winning percentage. Lipp coached for 23 seasons, and has spent more than 40 years being affiliated with NCU, both as a player and coach.

Gary Dallmann | Bio

During his time as Commissioner of the NLCAA from 1985-1995, Dallmann oversaw the organization’s branding change from NLCAA to NSCAA. His duties included the writing of the new organization’s constitution, overseeing national championship events, keeping the record books, and adding new members. Dallmann was also the Athletic Director from 1972-1995 at Dr. Martin Luther College’s athletic programs, who won three national championships as a member of the NLCAA and NSCAA. He also coached men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s tennis, baseball, soccer and golf at the school.

2017 USCAA Hall of Fame Inductees (2001-Present)

Dave Gonyea | Bio

Gonyea has been involved and contributed in numerous ways to the USCAA since the beginning. As tournament director for baseball and basketball national championships, service on the Board of Directors – all while serving as Athletic Director and head men’s basketball coach at Central Maine Community College – Gonyea’s commitment to student-athletes without question earns the him the distinction to being a first ballot USCAA Hall of Famer. Gonyea served as President of the USCAA Board of Directors from 2001-2011, as the association grew from 42 members to over 80.

Bill Casto | Bio

While serving as athletic director at The Apprentice School, Casto spearheaded efforts to advance the USCAA as we know it today. He served as Executive Director from 2005 to 2015 and enhanced the national championships, integrity to the organization, and grew the USCAA to nearly 90 members across the country.

Kerri Mitchell | Bio

Mitchell played volleyball for Florida College from 2009-2012, attending the USCAA National Tournament all four years. She was a 4-time All-American and a 3-time National Tournament Most Valuable Player. Mitchell won back to back national titles in 2009 and 2010.

Katherine Stockton | Bio

Stockton thrived as a soccer player for New Hampshire Technical Institute. She was named a USCAA All-American in 2003, 2004, and 2005. Stockton led the nation in goals and assists from 2003-2005 and led her team to 3 conference championships from 2003 to 2005.

About the USCAA

The United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) is a national organization that exists to provide quality athletic competition on a national level. The USCAA, which has been in existence since 2001, focuses specifically on smaller institutions of higher learning and their student-athletes. The USCAA provides opportunities for small colleges to compete against like institutions for national championships and student athlete recognition. The association believes that all athletes and programs deserve the same national opportunities as larger institutions. We are the organization that provides those opportunities. The USCAA is 501(3c) non-profit.