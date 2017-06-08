Newport News Walgreens robbed by man with knife

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a Walgreens was robbed by a man with a knife.

Thursday around 4:30 a.m. Newport News Police responded to the Walgreens located in the 600 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

When officers got there they spoke with an employee who stated she had been restocking shelves when a black male with a knife approached her wearing a dark grey hoodie, dark jeans, and a mask.

The employee said the suspect demanded that she move to the front cash register and open it.

The suspect then reportedly took money and the employee’s wallet.

After the robbery, the suspect fled the store towards J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

There were no reported injuries and the investigation remains ongoing, according to police.