Navy announces USS George Washington change of command

NORFOLK, Va. – The Navy announced a change of command for the USS George Washington.

In a ceremony that took place Monday Captain Timothy Kuehhas handed over his command to Captain Glenn Jamison as commanding officer for the aircraft carrier.

Kuehhas served as commander for two years and says “It has been the greatest privilege and honor of my naval career.”

The former commander took command of the aircraft carrier in 2015, now he will report to U.S. Fleet forces while he waits for follow-on orders as Jamison looks forward to serving as George Washington’s 13th commanding officer.

Jamison says he’s excited to serve as the new commander for the “Spirit of Freedom” as they transition to refueling complex overhaul and set the pace for successful redelivery.

His most recent assignment was as the commanding officer for the USS New Orleans in August of 2015.