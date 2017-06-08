Live now: Multiple injuries reported after bus crash in Georgia

FULTON COUNTY, Ga.- Multiple Huntsville church members were injured in a bus crash outside Atlanta.

CBS 46 in Atlanta is reporting that there are 21 victims involved in the wreck. Nine were immediately taken to nearby hospitals and one person is trapped in the bus. There has been one confirmed fatality at this time. CBS 46 reports that all patients involved are minors.

Rescue efforts are underway, according to the Fulton County Fire Chief Larry Few.

The bus was on its way from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville to Atlanta. The accident involved two passenger vehicles and two church buses.

Frank Rucker, Finance Administrator at the church, said they are still assessing the situation. They are taking calls from the people on the bus to find out more about who is injured.

Rucker said the bus was on its way to the Atlanta airport for a mission trip to Botswana through the International World Changers organization. The pastor and families of those involved are flying to Atlanta shortly.

He asked for prayers as the church continues to assess the situation.

The Mount Zion Baptist Facebook page also posted about the incident: PRAY! One of the buses with the student ministry mission had an accident on the way to the Atlanta airport. Several serious injuries. Please pray for those injured and parents as they travel to Atlanta