Man suffering serious injuries in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night.

The incident happened near the intersection of Elm Ave., and Fayette St.

Police communications got a call about the shooting around 9:15 p.m.

Police said the victim is suffering from serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

