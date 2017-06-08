Hampton Police investigating 7-Eleven armed robbery

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are investigating the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience store.

This happened Wednesday just before 2:30 a.m. at the location in the 2600 block of Kecoughtan Road.

Officials say the suspect entered the store, flashed his gun, and demanded money.

The clerk complied giving him cash, and cigarettes before the suspect fled the scene.

Officers say he was last seen running towards Powhatan Parkway.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black cloth face mask, gray-hooded jacket, and black pants.

If you have any information that can help police, call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.