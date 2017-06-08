Full list of Hampton Roads primary election candidates

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia primaries are here again and residents can cast their votes on June 13.

News 3 has put together a full list of candidates that residents in different parts of our area will be voting on.

  1. Governor – Democrat
  2. Lt. Governor – Democrat
  3. Governor – Republican
  4. Lt. Governor – Republican
  5. House of Delegates – Democrat – 21st District (Chesapeake, Virginia Beach)
  6. House of Delegates – Democrat – 64th District (Franklin City, Isle Of Wight County, Prince George County, Southampton County, Suffolk City, Surry County, Sussex County)
  7. House of Delegates – Democrat – 81st District (Chesapeake, Virginia Beach)
  8. House of Delegates – Democrat – 83rd District (Norfolk, Virginia Beach)
  9. House of Delegates – Democrat – 89th District (Norfolk)
  10. House of Delegates – Democrat – 92nd District (Hampton)
  11. House of Delegates – Republican – 21st District (Chesapeake, Virginia Beach)
  12. House of Delegates – Republican – 64th District (Franklin City, Isle Of Wight County, Prince George County, Southampton County, Suffolk City, Surry County, Sussex County)
  13. Newport News Commissioner of Revenue – Democrat
  14. Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney – Democrat
  15. Chesapeake Commissioner of Revenue – Republican

