Full list of Hampton Roads primary election candidates

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia primaries are here again and residents can cast their votes on June 13.
News 3 has put together a full list of candidates that residents in different parts of our area will be voting on.
- Governor – Democrat
- Lt. Governor – Democrat
- Governor – Republican
- Lt. Governor – Republican
- House of Delegates – Democrat – 21st District (Chesapeake, Virginia Beach)
- House of Delegates – Democrat – 64th District (Franklin City, Isle Of Wight County, Prince George County, Southampton County, Suffolk City, Surry County, Sussex County)
- House of Delegates – Democrat – 81st District (Chesapeake, Virginia Beach)
- House of Delegates – Democrat – 83rd District (Norfolk, Virginia Beach)
- David E. Rose-Carmack
- Justin Morgan (withdrew from race, still on ballot)
- House of Delegates – Democrat – 89th District (Norfolk)
- House of Delegates – Democrat – 92nd District (Hampton)
- House of Delegates – Republican – 21st District (Chesapeake, Virginia Beach)
- House of Delegates – Republican – 64th District (Franklin City, Isle Of Wight County, Prince George County, Southampton County, Suffolk City, Surry County, Sussex County)
- Newport News Commissioner of Revenue – Democrat
- Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney – Democrat
- Chesapeake Commissioner of Revenue – Republican
