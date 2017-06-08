Eastern Shore farm takes over popular Virginia Beach farm stand

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Without Shockley Farms stepping in, the popular First Colonial farm stand may not have opened up this season.

The stand, off of First Colonial Road between Hilltop and Great Neck Road, has been in business since the 1990’s.

Shockley Farms plans on stocking it with most of the same good that have been there before and plan to work with local vendors to carry their products.

The stand is open Monday through Saturdays from 10am to 6pm and Sundays from noon to 6pm.

Follow them on Facebook for more details!