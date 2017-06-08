Dog euthanized after killing elderly woman in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A dog that attacked and killed his owner after adoption was euthanized this week.

Police said based on state code and since the dog was relinquished to the state agency, along with his history, the Pit Bull was euthanized.

A police investigation revealed that the 50-pound, 1-year-old American Pitbull Terrier attacked the elderly woman.

The woman’s only daughter, Linda told News 3 she was looking to adopt a rescue dog to join the two other dogs in the home. She fell in love with Blue from Forever Home Rehabilitation Center in Virginia Beach. She said Blue was gentle until the attack leading to her mom’s death.

Veterinarians were also a part of the investigation that lead to putting the dog down, police said.