Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: More clouds, cooler, and windy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cloudy, cool, and windy midweek… A string of fronts will linger off of the coast for the next few days. As areas of low pressure move along the fronts, they will throw extra clouds and a few showers inland. The extra clouds and strong northeast winds will keep temperatures cool.

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with isolated showers possible. We could see a few glimpses of sun but more clouds than yesterday. It will be much cooler with highs near 70, about 10 degrees below normal. Expect northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to near 25 mph possible.

It will be cloudy, cool, and windy again tomorrow. Rain chances will go up slightly for Thursday but will still be light and scattered overall. Highs will return to near 70 tomorrow with the strong northeast winds.

More sunshine will mix in and temperatures will warm up as we head into the weekend. Highs will warm to near 80 on Friday, the mid 80s on Saturday, and to near 90 on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Cool, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 10-20G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Lows near 60. Winds: NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%), Cool, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 7th

2003 F0 Tornado: Currituck Co

2013 Tropical Storm Andrea Widespread Heavy Rain

