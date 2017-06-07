HAMPTON ROADS, Va - From websites to hashtags to a personal soundtrack, wedding expert Josey Miller shares with us the newest ways to capture, connect and create the perfect technology vibe for your wedding day.
The newest ways to connect for your wedding day on Coast Live
-
Protecting your personal info and where to shred for free on Coast Live
-
Celebrating breakfast on National Breakfast Day at Coast Live
-
Expert advice for tracing your family tree beyond DNA tests on Coast Live
-
Help for planning your next family vacation on Coast Live
-
Tips for how to profit from spring cleaning on Coast Live
-
-
Planning a wedding? Check out MayaPalooza!
-
Smart Spring wardrobe ideas on Coast Live
-
Expert tips for planting in your garden on Coast Live
-
Making plans to party in Currituck on Coast Live
-
Glamorous Mother’s Day gift ideas on Coast Live
-
-
Learning to pack like a pro on Coast Live
-
Two local chefs take the mystery lunch challenge on Coast Live
-
A look at cool consumer products hitting the market on Coast Live